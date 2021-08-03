Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning country home near Kenilworth - which comes with its own paddock and beautiful countryside views

A stunning six-bedroom country home in a village near Kenilworth has gone on the market.

The property, which is set in a 1.5-acre plot with an additional two-acre paddock, is located in Ashow.

Known as Lewberry Close, the house is on the market for £2,675,000 with Howkins and Harrison in Rugby.

The detached home features underfloor heating throughout.

On the ground floor of the property there is a reception room, a dining room, family room, study and a kitchen/garden room.

The kitchen features a central island unit with a breakfast bar, a fitted oven, microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler and an Aga. The room also has four sets of French doors leading out to the gardens.

There is also a boot room, cloakroom and a utility room on the ground floor, which also includes two bathrooms.

The property also has a cellar on the lower ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms - the master bedroom features both an en-suite and a dressing room. Two other bedrooms on the floor also have en-suites and there is also a family bathroom.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms - one of which has access to another room, which could be turned into a seventh bedroom.

The property also has an alarm system as well as CCTV.

According to the estate agents the gardens are southerly facing and feature a lawn, which previously incorporated a lawn tennis court, and a 'wild garden' pond.

There are also hedges and established trees as well a covered oak veranda.

The main paved area features box hedged borders and a fountain.

The paddock, which is approximately two acres, is directly opposite the property.

Outside the home there is a large driveway with a turning circle, which can provide parking for several car.s

There is also a double garage, a workshop and a compost bin area.

For more information about the property call Howkins and Harrison on: 01788 436 024

For more photos and a video tour go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111319109#/

