Primary schools in Leamington and Warwick among those commended for their support for children with special educational needs and disability

Primary schools in Leamington and Warwick are among those that have been commended for the quality of their support for children with special educational needs and disability (SEND).

Primary schools from across the county have been given a Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Award (WIncKS).

All early year's providers must make reasonable adjustments to ensure they are offering inclusive provision for children with SEND needs and the WIncKS award recognises and celebrates schools that go the extra mile with their SEND support.

Briar Hill Primary School in Leamington is one of the seven schools to have recently received the award. Photo supplied

There are now 58 educational settings in Warwickshire that have a WIncKS award and this includes day nurseries, childminders, nursery schools and classes and pre-schools.

A good or outstanding Ofsted rating is mandatory for nurseries and childminders to be considered for a WIncKS award.

All the latest winners have received a framed certificate to mark their achievement.

Those receiving awards include:

~ Westgate Primary School in Warwick

~ Briar Hill Primary School in Leamington

~ Chilvers Coton Community School in Nuneaton

~ Racemeadow Primary Academy in Atherstone

~ Eastlands Primary School in Rugby

~ Goodyers End Primary School in Bedworth

~ Paddox Primary School in Rugby

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children, families and education, said: “I am really pleased to see more educational settings in Warwickshire meeting the high standards to win a WIncKS award.

"This shows real commitment.

"The schools have clearly demonstrated excellent inclusive practice in supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and their families.

"This is key to ensuring that all children in Warwickshire are able to lead a fulfilling life and to be part of their community.