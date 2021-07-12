Photos: Thousands of runners take part in the Leamington Half Marathon
Thousands of runners took on the Leamington Half Marathon yesterday and people lining the route to cheer on the participants took photos of the event.
Thousands of runners took on the challenge of the Leamington Half Marathon yesterday and here are some of the photos our readers took of the event.
The run started and finished in Leamington town centre taking participants on a circular route around Lillington, Cubbington, Weston-under-Wetherley, Hunningham, Offchurch, and Radford Semele.
For more information about the event visit www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk
