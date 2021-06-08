Pedestrianisation of The Parade in Leamington is due to end this month

The pedestrianisation of The Parade in Leamington town centre is due to end on Monday June 21, Warwickshire County Council has said.

The authority has said "its intention is to remove all measures on June 21 however this will be dependent upon the next Government announcement relating to social distancing guidelines".

The Parade, the main road through the town centre, has been pedestrianised since June 2020 to help with social distancing and while some have been supportive of making this situation permanent, others will welcome the news that traffic will be allowed to use the road and drive across its junctions in Regent Street and Warwick Street in a couple of weeks' time.

Leamington's Parade has been pedestrianised since June 2020

Are you in support or against the parade being permanently pedestrianised?