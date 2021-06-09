Operator behind markets in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth has been awarded the contract to continue running them

The weekly market in Warwick. Photo supplied

The operator behind weekly, monthly and seasonal markets in and around the Warwick district has been awarded a further contract.

CJ's Events Warwickshire have been chosen by Warwick District Council, following a tender process, to remain the operator of the Warwick and Kenilworth, Covent Garden Quarter and the Leamington seasonal producers markets.

The company have also secured the Leamington autumn and Christmas markets, which another provider operated in previous years.

CJ's Events Warwickshire took over the weekly retail and monthly producers markets back in February 2015.

Since then, they operator says they have developed these into thriving markets, which have increased both trader and visitor numbers.

The operator has also introduced many other markets and significant events over the years, which have become highly successful, including several food festivals.

Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "We are incredibly proud of our team and what we've achieved since being appointed the operator back in 2015.

"By securing another six years shows our work and commitment has paid off.

"We love our district and what it has on offer, and we're proud to be part of it delivering high-quality markets in partnership with Warwick District Council.

"Our markets will remain an essential and valued asset to our district, bringing the community together and showcasing incredible businesses.

"The markets we've managed have gone from strength to strength, and we look forward to continuing the success over the coming years, in particular the Leamington autumn and Christmas markets.

"The past year has been a challenging year for ourselves and our traders; however, we managed to remain open over three lockdowns and have provided vital and much-needed support to small independent businesses.

"The past few months have been particularly difficult for our team after losing two key colleagues, Geoff Perkins earlier this year and then Dennis Wasserman, a couple of weeks ago.

"Both were close friends and would have celebrated and been overwhelmed with this fantastic news we've announced today. Both played a crucial part in our business over the years to help us get to where we are today.