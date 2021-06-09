New tourism website launched to showcase what Kenilworth has to offer

A new visitor website has been launched to help showcase Kenilworth and what the town has to offer. Photo by English Heritage

A new visitor website has been launched to help showcase Kenilworth and what the town has to offer.

Adding to the town’s castle, the new website features walking trails and weekend or short-break itineraries to help visitors enjoy themselves after lockdown.

“We love the castle and it brings joy to over 110,000 people every year, but there is so much more to our town that we want to share”, said new mayor Peter Jones.

“We have miles and miles of unspoiled walking trails for every ability, open green spaces right in the middle of town and so much choice when it comes to eating and socialising.

"Now we are able, we want to invite people of all ages to come to Kenilworth to experience the open spaces, treat themselves and most importantly, reconnect with friends and family.”

The new visitor website developed by Kenilworth Town Council, in collaboration with local tourist bodies and community groups, and with financial support from the HS2 Business and Local Economy Fund, will act as the shop window for anyone wanting to find out more about what the town has to offer.

It will host a range of free walking trails which can be downloaded as digital files for printing or, which can be used interactively on smart phones.

Each trail is themed around either: the town’s enthralling history, the hidden gems that visitors might not expect to find here, or the town’s fantastic access to connected green spaces.

Every trail tells a different story and shows Kenilworth in a different light but they all share pit stops for refreshments.

For visitors wanting to stay a little longer, there are complete, themed itineraries which can fill any number of days with historical and artistic discovery, dining and experiences such as spending time in a Himalayan salt room, taking an Alpaca for a walk in the woods and enjoying a Michelin-starred lunch.

The website also offers a themed business and services directory so visitors can search for the things that inspire them, or that they just want to explore.

Peter added: “Kenilworth has been welcoming visitors for more than 900 years.

"The longest medieval siege on English soil, the extended visits of Elizabeth I and the writings of Sir Walter Scott have all helped to shape our town’s story and we’d love people to come and add their own chapters.”