New McDonald's officially opens in Warwick

A new McDonald’s has officially opened in Warwick this week.

The new site was launched yesterday (Wednesday June 16) by local franchisee Joanne Jones and McDonald’s director of franchising, Jason Hall.

The restaurant, located in Stratford Road, will operate with safety measures in place while offering customers the option to Drive-Thru, dine-in, takeaway and McDelivery, which will be available soon.

A new McDonald’s restaurant was officially opened by local franchisee Joanne Jones and McDonald’s director of franchising, Jason Hall. Photo supplied

The new restaurant follows significant investment from local franchisee Joanne Jones and has created more than 100 permanent full and part-time jobs.

Warwick's latest site will also feature free to use tablets, mobile phone charging points, interactive 'magic tables' and an indoor and outdoor PlayPlace for children, which will open when it is safe to do so.

McDonald’s franchisee Joanne Jones, who owns and operates five restaurants including Warwick, said: “My team and I are excited to have safely opened a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick.

"It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone. We’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer, including McDelivery. We’d also like to thank our customers in advance for their support and patience as we navigate and adapt to evolving restrictions and different ways of working.”

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant was officially opened on June 16. Photo supplied

Electric vehicle rapid chargers will be available for customers. Smart digital Drive-Thru menu boards will also be in operation and self-service kiosks will be available for takeaway

customers.

The My McDonald’s App will be available to use at the restaurant.

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant was officially opened on June 16. Photo supplied

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant was officially opened on June 16. Photo supplied