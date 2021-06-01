New Mayor of Warwick takes on chains of office

Cllr Richard Edgington who is the new Mayor of Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Warwick's youngest ever Mayor has taken over the chains of office for Warwick.

Last Thursday (May 27) outgoing mayor Cllr Terry Morris officially handed over the chains of office at a ceremony at St Mary's Church.

Cllr Richard Edgington was elected the new mayor during the ceremony.

Cllr Richard Edgington, Mayor of Warwick said: "I feel truly honoured and privileged to have been elected as the new Mayor and would like to thank residents and colleagues for giving me this opportunity.

"It has been an incredibly difficult year and I look forward to promoting our town, residents and businesses in the year ahead as we emerge from the pandemic."

Cllr Edgington, who is 26, is the youngest ever Mayor of Warwick.

He grew up in Warwick attending Westgate and Aylesford schools, and was first elected as a councillor in 2015. Richard actively seeks to promote the town and support local causes and businesses.

Prior to becoming Mayor, Richard was chair of Warwick Town Council’s economic and tourism committee, and also served on the community and culture and finance and policy committees.

Cllr Edgington was formerly a district councillor until standing down in 2019.

He also attended Coventry and Oxford Brookes Universities and works in development management.

During his Mayoral year, Cllr Edgington has a ‘recovery’ theme and will be supporting small charities and causes which are supporting communities as the town emerges from the pandemic.

Cllr Edgington says he is keen to strike a balance between the long-standing traditions of Office and representing all members of the Warwick community

During the ceremony last week Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi was officially elected as Deputy Mayor.