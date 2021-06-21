New lease of life for iconic red telephone box in Leamington town centre

The Mayor of Leamington Spa, Cllr Susan Rasmussen, was on hand to present the key to the phonebox to the chairwoman of the friends group, Louise Goold.

An iconic red telephone box in Leamington town centre has been given a new lease of life.

The telephone box in Clarendon Avenue has been restored and refurbished and is now ready to become a 'vibrant on-street art gallery'.

The mini gallery will house artwork from schools in the town on a rota basis and will be managed by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens.

The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Susan Rasmussen, was on hand to present the key to the phonebox to the chairwoman of the friends group, Louise Goold.

The Mayor said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to give this phonebox a new lease of life, providing a lively and well-used space in the heart of town and next to the much-loved Christchurch Gardens.”

There are two traditional red telephone boxes in Clarendon Avenue which are both owned by Leamington Town Council.