New cafe in Leamington will replace former Italian restaurant - and create 30 jobs

The former site of Ask Italian in Leamington. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Independent cafe chain Boston Tea Party (BTP) will open a new branch in Leamington town centre at the site of the now closed Ask Italian restaurant in Clarendon Street.

When the café opens in late summer it will create around 30 new jobs for the town and will seat around 140 people inside.

The company is currently looking for staff' to fill management, front of house, chef and barista positions.

Boston Tea Party’s 'family-friendly' cafés serve a range of ethically sourced food and drink, including award-winning breakfasts (served all day), lunches and homemade cakes

alongside specialty coffees, loose-leaf teas and homemade smoothies and juices.

CEO and co-owner Sam Roberts said: “Every BTP is unique and designed to be sympathetic to the building and surroundings.

"We are so excited to be heading to Leamington where we’re aiming to create a community hub for the area, a place to share great food and drink.

“We put the company purpose of 'making things better' at the centre of everything we do.

"Whether you bring the family for brunch or pop in to grab a takeaway coffee - bring your reusable cup - you’ll leave knowing you’ve done a little bit of good too.”

In 2018 BTP banned single use coffee cups from its cafés – the first cafe chain to do so in the UK.

Customers wanting a takeaway drink can bring their own reusable cup, borrow one using the one from the fully refundable cup loan scheme or buy one from £4.25 which includes the price of your first drink.

It was announced in summer last year that 75 Zizzi and Ask Italian branches would close for good, due to the 'challenging environment' created by the Coronavirus pandemic.