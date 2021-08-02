National charity that supports people with learning disabilities extends its stay at a Warwick business park

A national charity that supports people with learning disabilities will continue to fight uncertainty caused by the pandemic by prolonging its stay at a Warwickshire business park.

The Royal Mencap Society, which provides round-the-clock care and promotes equality for people with learning disabilities, has signed a new five-year lease at its Warwickshire Supported Living office in Tachbrook Park to deliver its support programme across the region.

The site, which is owned by property development company AC Lloyd Commercial, allows staff to visit supported living units in the region to provide daily care and was used to store and distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the height of the pandemic.

Athena Court at Tachbrook Park in Warwick. Photo supplied

The new lease at Unit 21, Athena Court, will see Mencap, which is based in London and has more than 80 offices across the country, continue its Warwickshire operations from Tachbrook Park for at least the next five years.

Simon Wesley, property associate, Royal Mencap Society property team, said: “We have a small team that leads our operations in Warwickshire and having access to the space at Tachbrook Park has meant that we have been able to provide vital care and support throughout the pandemic.

“Securing this space will allow us to provide the same level of stability to the people we support as we emerge from lockdown restrictions, and ensure that we don’t miss a beat as we transition from one challenging period to another.

“Negotiating the renewal with AC Lloyd has been a simple process, and we are grateful for the support and flexibility they have been able to offer.”

The bespoke offices at Tachbrook Park, located one mile from Leamington Railway Station, are part of a larger 132-acre site which is also home to a number of leading local and national organisations.

Mark Edwards, managing director at AC Lloyd Commercial, added: “The office space at Tachbrook Park is in an ideal location for organisations like Mencap to offer vital support to those in need in the local area, and we are delighted to have renewed their lease.

“The site has proved extremely popular with businesses and organisations from all sectors, and its equally pleasing that one of our leaseholders wants to stay.

"We are always looking to ensure that renewals are straightforward and this has been no different during the pandemic.