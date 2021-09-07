Museum in Warwick to host event about Sudan and its link with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment

A museum in Warwick is hosting an event about the Sudan and its link with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Photo supplied

A museum in Warwick is hosting an event about Sudan and its link with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment.

The free event is being held at the Fusilier Museum in St Johns on Saturday (September 11) from 11am to 3pm.

Museum curator Stephanie Bennett said: "It is great to be open again for the local community to visit us. It is a pleasure to be able to showcase our work with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community; to broaden our audience and to give different voices to the stories."

There will be a family friendly activity – find out what Sudanese soldiers wore and get creative making a Mahdist Warrior using craft materials.

There will also be two temporary displays about the Sudan in 1898 and some real objects, including a cannon. Visitors can also explore the Mahdi – who he was, what happened, who his followers were and why this is important to us today.

For visitors there will also be pop-up refreshments with tea, coffee, biscuits and cake along with a pop-up museum shop.

The Fusilier Museum currently at St John’s House is temporarily closed until it re-opens in Easter 2022 in a new location with a new exhibition display at Pageant House which is closer to the town centre.