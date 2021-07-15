Mum seeks to find little boy whose act of kindness to son at Draycote Water left her in tears

Draycote Water.

A mother is seeking to find the name of a little boy whose kind words towards her son at Draycote Water left people in tears.

The mum got in touch with Draycote Water rangers after visiting on Wednesday, July 14, between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Her son, who has autism, was playing and she said the little boy approached him and said proudly, 'You do know Autism is not a disability, it is another ability?'

Speaking to rangers afterwards, the mum said: "I cried there and then wishing everyone could have this little boy's heart and see my son through his eyes.

"I have not stopped thinking about this boy and would love to reach out to his parents and let them know how inspiring he is."

Park rangers said the mum's account of the act of kindness left them in tears.