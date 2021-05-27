More than £300,000 worth of improvements to be made to Warwick community centre

From the left, Jeni Brierley (centre manager), Rev Rob Budd, Ian Hardwick (L&Q Estates), Cllr Jacqui Grey (Warwick District Council) and Ian Millard (counties region at L&Q). Photo supplied

More than £300,000 worth of improvement works are set to be made to a community centre in Warwick.

Plans are well underway to commence work on the £360,000 scheme to improve the facilities at Warwick Gates Community Centre in Heathcote.

The work which is being funded through a number of grants including £150,600 from Warwick District Council and £16,000 from housing associations and residential developers L&Q Estates will see the creation of a multi-purpose meeting room along with a new kitchen and toilets.

The Rev Rob Budd from Heathcote Parish Church said: “We wanted to reconfigure the existing community centre to have a multi-purpose meeting room to hold more groups and clubs as well as run classes simultaneously to benefit more residents in a growing community.

“We’re doubling the capacity from the current community space which is really important since we want to contribute towards physical fitness, mental health and social isolation across the community and we’re trying to meet these needs.

“Existing groups range from toddler football and pilates to the Brownies and a drop-in café, and we want to expand to offer more services to cover every stage of life.”

Warwick District Councillor Jacqui Grey (Myton and Heathcote Ward) said: “The Warwick Gates Community Centre continues to provide a vitally important service and meeting point in this area.

"We are therefore pleased that the council has been able to give significant grant funding for this project, which will ensure that the services and space provided here can meet the needs of the growing local community for many years to come.”

Ian Hardwick, managing director of L&Q Estates, added: “Warwick Gates Community Centre is a really important focal point for people living in Heathcote and we pride ourselves on becoming part of the communities we are helping to create.