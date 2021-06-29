Meet the unsung heroes of Leamington who have received awards for their selfless services during Covid-19

4. Leamington Mayoral Awards

Michael Dorr has been a longstanding contributor to the life of our community. He has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa for nearly twenty years and former Club President. He was also active in Round Table and the 41 Club, raising funds and serving others in the local community. Last November’s Rotary Trees of Light event was still celebrated via YouTube, due to Covid, raising a magnificent record sum of £13,500 for the Myton Hospices.