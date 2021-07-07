Linen Street multi-storey car park in Warwick will be closed after being declared 'unsafe for motorists'

The Linen Street multi-storey car park in Warwick will be permanently closed after being declared 'unsafe for motorists'.

Warwick District Council said it has made the difficult decision following many months of analysis and investigation work.

The car park will close on July 18.

In preparation for the closure, the council has put in place plans which it hopes will reduce the impact of the loss of the car park and to minimise any disruption to residents, businesses and visitors.

The proposals include more extensive use of the less expensive ‘park and stride’ car parks on Hampton Road and St Mary’s Lands.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services and climate change, Cllr Alan Rhead, said: “This has been a very difficult decision, but the car park has been declared unsafe for motorists and their vehicles by our specialist consultants.”

“There are a number of car parks on the periphery of Warwick, which are currently underutilised and for many daily commuters into the town are undiscovered! We would therefore like to direct long-stay motorists to these sites which are about a ten-minute walk away. By using these they will make significant savings, and, also be doing their bit to help to reduce carbon emissions in the town centre hotspots.”

Council representatives will be at Warwick Market on Saturday July 10 distributing information, car park maps and free parking vouchers. Further details are available on the Warwick District Council website.

Linen Street season ticket and permit holders have already been notified of the closure and offered alternative parking options.