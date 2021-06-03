Life-saving bleed control kit to go on the road in south Warwickshire

Charities, councillors, and the emergency services joined together in a village in south Warwickshire to promote public awareness of, and access to, bleed control kits in the county.

They all met at Shotteswell village hall on May 20, which already has an installed kit and Ben Zammett, the committee’s chair, handed a second kit to Kim Slater, CEO of community charity WRCC, at the event.

This will be carried on board the new mobile warm hub minibus (run by WRCC and fellow charity VASA), which travels round the county to help communities fight social isolation and loneliness.

Ben Zammett, Chair Shotteswell Village Hall handing Bleed Control Kit to Kim Slater, CEO WRCC with representatives from councils and the emergency services. Photo supplied

The bleed control kit was developed by the Daniel Baird Foundation, with input from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, following the death of 26-year-old Daniel from a stabbing incident in Birmingham.

Awareness of these kits has increased in urban areas and they have a vital role to play in saving lives in rural areas as well. Someone with catastrophic bleeding from an agricultural, road traffic or domestic accident could die in only five minutes.

“Saving even one life makes a massive difference,” said county councillor Chris Mills, “and it’s reassuring for residents to have this available. Farming in particular is one of the most dangerous occupations.”

Stratford District councillor John Feilding pointed out that road safety is another serious concern for many of those living in the countryside, with vehicles overtaking walkers, cyclists and horse riders at speed on congested, narrow roads across the county.

The bleed control kit. Photo supplied

The more remote the accident location, the greater the need to control severe bleeding before first responders can reach the scene.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue (a crew from Gaydon), Warwickshire Police (the Wellesbourne Neighbourhood Team), and Ettington First Responders (West Midlands Ambulance Service) all attended the event to support public awareness and use of bleed control kits in Warwickshire.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “The Bleed Control Kits contain several items that really could make all the difference to a patient whilst ambulance staff are on route.

"We’re often first at the scene of a 999 call in a rural setting and so it’s great to know there’s a kit like this, which anyone can use to provide vital first aid to someone with catastrophic bleeding”.

Catherine Hewson, Community First Responder, Ettington. Photo supplied

Ben Zammett believes that having a kit is as important as having a defibrillator in public spaces, particularly in a remote location such as Shotteswell.

“Not only our residents but all rural communities would benefit from having publicly accessible bleed control kits,” he said. “We’ll be including its use in all our first aid training and we’re keen to get the message out as widely as possible by using the mobile warm hub service.”

Kim Slater, WRCC’s CEO, added: “We’re delighted to support Shotteswell and our dedicated emergency services to help save lives in Warwickshire communities.

"Our mobile warm hub service, run in partnership with VASA, means we can reach out to rural residents five days a week, as well as collaborating with other community service providers, so we’re very much on board to raise kit awareness throughout the county.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue (attending: Tom Waywell, Toby Blaby, Tony O’Connell, Josh Wells) Photo supplied

"We’d also like to thank Shotteswell Village Hall and the Daniel Baird Foundation for donating a bleed control kit.”

Each lightweight, portable bleed control kit comes in a high visibility red pack and the contents include a trauma dressing to control moderate bleeding, a haemostatic gauze dressing to control moderate to very severe haemorrhage, a dressing for emergency management of penetrating chest wounds, a tourniquet, gloves and scissors.

For more information about the bleed control kits go to: www.controlthebleed.org.uk