Leamington's Jephson Gardens named as one of the 'most loved' parks in the UK outside of London

Jephson Gardens on a hot day.

Jephson Gardens in Leamington has been ranked as one of the 'most loved' parks in the UK outside of London in a study carried out by a children's toy website.

PoundToy's study named the historic and picturesque town centre park as the third most popular, based on Tripadvisor reviews and annual Google searches.

A spokesman for PoundToy said: "The Warwickshire spa town of Leamington, home to the Jephson Gardens, has the third most popular family-friendly park outside of London, scoring 6.41/10.

The Glasshouse at Jephson Gardens.

"The park includes flowered gardens, a large open grassy area as well as plenty of amenities to keep people of all ages entertained for hours."

Only Seven Sisters Country Park in East Sussex in second with a score of 6.50 and Christ Church Meadow, Oxfordshire topping the table with a score of 6.62 were more popular in the study.