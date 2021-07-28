Leamington Photographic Society's exhibition will be held in support of Art in the Park festival next weekend

In the Light of Corona by Tim Evans.

Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s Style Group is holding a free three-day exhibition to support the Art in the Park festival in the town next weekend.

The exhibition, Work in Progress, will be held at All Saints’ Parish Church in Victoria Terrace from Friday August 6 to Sunday August 8.

As well as individual work, 12 Style Group members again undertook the popular Take Twelve challenge to photograph 12 subjects over 12 months.

Hebridean Shore by Keith Roberts.

This year’s images are illustrating selected book titles.

Group co-ordinator, Stefan Shillington, said: “In addition to the popular Take Twelve we hope people will again enjoy our members’ eclectic mixture of styles and subjects.”

The exhibition will be open from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday August 6, 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday August 7 and 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday August 8.