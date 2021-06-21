Leamington medical centre’s expansion plans get the green light

The Waterside Medical Centre in Leamington. Image courtesy of Googler Maps.

Plans to expand a Leamington medical centre have been given the go-ahead and the work is set to be completed by October 31 this year.

Work to create new patient, clinical and training facilities at the Waterside Medical Centre is now underway.

An agreement between the centre’s partners and the NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), mean Waterside can extend its facilities, as well as look to the future and plan for additional growth with a new long-term lease of adjacent land.

Alastair Frew of Lodders.

Stratford-based law firm Lodders provided business property lease advice, to include negotiations with CCG to ensure the building works are carried out by the landlord and developer PHP, a specialist contractor to the NHS, while the surgery and its six GPs and clinicians remains open to its 13,200 registered patients.

The firm’s partner Alastair Frew, who heads-up its specialist business property team that has worked with Waterside’s partners, said: “The additional land and lease signals the realisation of Waterside Medical Centre’s short and potentially longer-term expansion plans that ensure the vital clinical support for its local community.

“It is of course essential the surgery remains open throughout the construction phase and so business continuity has been a key feature of discussions and the agreement with the local CCG, which is supporting the surgery with is plans.”

Tim Morris, a partner at the Waterside Medical Centre, added: “The new facilities create the ability for the centre to host trainee GPs and nurses, to increase its range of services and further improve the high quality of our clinical services.

“Alastair has been incredibly supportive throughout the process and his experience and expertise have been invaluable.”