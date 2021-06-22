Leamington medical centre is holding walk-in Covid vaccine clinics for over 40s this week
The clinics will be running at the Lisle Court Medical Centre on Wednesday and Thursday (June 23 and Thursday 24) from 8.30am to 6:30pm on both days
Anyone who is aged 40 or over and has not had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination can drop in without an appointment to a Leamington medical centre holding walk-in clinics this week.
Rebecca Severs, who is the practice manager for the Riverside Medical Centre which is part of the Leamington Primary Care Network (PCN), said: "The Leamington PCN are working hard to keep our local community safe and we want to encourage people to get their vaccine done as soon as they can."