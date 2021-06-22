Leamington medical centre is holding walk-in Covid vaccine clinics for over 40s this week

Anyone who is aged 40 or over and has not had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination can drop in without an appointment to a Leamington medical centre holding walk-in clinics this week.

The clinics will be running at the Lisle Court Medical Centre on Wednesday and Thursday (June 23 and Thursday 24) from 8.30am to 6:30pm on both days.

Rebecca Severs, who is the practice manager for the Riverside Medical Centre which is part of the Leamington Primary Care Network (PCN), said: "The Leamington PCN are working hard to keep our local community safe and we want to encourage people to get their vaccine done as soon as they can."

A poster to promote the clinics.