Leamington man born just a year after the Titanic's maiden voyage is Warwickshire's oldest man at 108

John Farringdon with a classic Ford car.

Residents with some years behind them might think they've seen a thing or two - but yesterday (Monday) a Warwickshire man born a year after the Titanic foundered and a year before the outbreak of the First World War celebrated his 108th birthday.

And to mark the occasion, classic car owners revved up their engines and headed to Cubbington Mill Care home to help celebrate the birthday of Warwickshire's oldest man John Farringdon.

The Ford cars were brought to the car home in Church Lane as a mark of respect for John having worked for the famous motor company for 40 years.

John Farringdon making a 'thank you' speech during his 108th birthday celebrations at Cubbington Mill Care Home.

Born in Enfield on June 7 1913, John started work at the age of 16 repairing type writers.

He eventually got a job at Ford in Dagenham, Essex, where between 1934 and1942 he worked as a resident typewriter mechanic.

In 1942 Ford offered John a job in Leamington Spa making tank tracker assistance for the army, so John moved to the town and continued to work at Ford Motor Company for 40 years before coming to Cubbington Mill, where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life.

John was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as he received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of his landmark birthday.

John Farringdon with the Ford Mustang Mac-E, which was brought to Cubbington Mill Care Home as part of his 108th birthday celebrations.

A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef, Oliver Hopkins.

As restrictions have lifted further, John’s family and friends were able join him in the homes gardens and celebrate.

On Saturday June, collectors from Wolston Classic Car Club and Coventry Classic Car Club came with their Ford vehicles with one even dating back to 1915.

John was the first person to sit in a vintage car that old and say he was born before it was even made.

John Farringdon aged 30.

Residents also enjoyed a performance from vintage singer Celine Rose, who sang some of John’s favourite 1940’s songs.

Staff, residents and the car collectors sang Happy Birthday to John and he gave a 'thank you' speech.

He said “Thank you all for making my birthday so special, I love you all.”

Yesterday (Monday June 7, John had a special visit from the Ford Training Centre team who showcased their brand new Ford Mustang Mac-E.

Vintage singer Celine Rose sang songs from the 19040s for John Farringdon's 108th birthday celebrations.

The home held a champagne reception for John and his friends to enjoy alongside a platter of treats and delicious birthday cake prepared by head chef Oliver Hopkins.

Residents from Barchester’s Overslade Care Home in Rugby travelledto Cubbington MIll and joined others in the gardens to celebrate with John.

John learned all about the new Mac-E and said: “It is brilliant how far technology has come from the cars of my day that I saw yesterday.”

Dimpho Kavanagh, General Manager of Barchester Cubbington Mill added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.

John is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, both staff and residents feel honoured to know John and call him a friend.”

John Farringdon on a motorcycle in his younger days.