Leamington dog trainer wins an internationally recognised award for having the 'best online' pet training services

A Leamington dog trainer has received international recognition for the online service she offers.

Hannah Antrobus founded Pawsitively Pawsome Pups in 2017 and has since worked with dogs and their owners in Warwickshire, nationally and internationally in person but also via video call.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all of her clients were taken online, it was during this time she was recognised for her achievements in Online Pet Training Services by the Central England Prestige awards team.

Prestige Awards celebrate the businesses and individuals who consistently offer products and services to local residents.

The judges praised Hannah for her training approaches, and for her personal achievements and impressive levels of expertise.

Hannah combines her criminology and human psychology degree with her knowledge and love for dogs to offer services to those seeking help.

She has also undergone vast amounts of training into complex training and behaviour for dogs, including her qualification with the highly regarded institute of Modern Dog Trainers, she has a passion for dogs and helping them and their owners live happily together.

She has also been dubbed the ‘Spaniel Guru’ for her insightful knowledge into Spaniel and Spaniel mix breeds, and leads not only individual training sessions but group online courses for Spaniel owners to help them understand their dog.

Her dog training approach uses a games based ethos, which is fun for both owner and dog and strengthens the relationship and bond together.

Hannah works closely with clients on a national and international basis, using live video interactive settings to help to train the dog and empower the owner in training so that they can both live happily together.

She said: “To be recognised for this award, especially through a time where my training sessions had to be online due to the pandemic is incredible.

“The industry I work in is extremely unregulated so it’s lovely to be recognised for the kind, fun and compassionate effective training techniques that I use.

“It is such an honour to have won and I couldn’t have done it without my clients. I really see their dogs as my own and I love nothing more than helping people to live happily with their dogs.

“I know how challenging being a dog owner can be at times, which is why I never judge my clients. I am only ever here as a supportive person in their lives to help them make the steps needed to achieve the change that they want no matter what breed or age their dog is.”

Hannah has found that training online has worked just as well as in person, and for her group courses it has more benefits as it means that the dogs are not distracting each other.

She said: “As long as there’s good internet connection in many ways, training online is just the same and it gives autonomy to my clients as they are the main physical trainer with their dog in the sessions.

“Online sessions have helped me reach clients internationally too, I recently trained a Spaniel who lived in Switzerland. I’m just glad for technology because it means that I can use my knowledge to help people all over the country and the world!

“I recently ran an online puppy course which completely sold out in 24 hours, the benefit of hosting the course online meant that the puppies weren’t distracting each other or picking up on behaviour traits that we were trying to help with.

“In fact many of my clients prefer online sessions because they get to be comfy at home with a hot drink, which has definitely helped whilst the weather has been terrible.