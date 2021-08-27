Leamington community group moves to a new home in town after more than 100 years in Clarence Terrace

Members of Heart of England Oddfellows at their new premises

After more than 100 years in Clarence Terrace, a community group in Leamington is looking forward to hosting its first event at its new home.

Leamington Spa’s Oddfellows have moved to New Street - and see this as the perfect opportunity for new members to come along and find out more about the group.

The Heart of England Branch, whose members meet up regularly for social and fundraising activities, dedicates the month of September (known as ‘Friendship Month’) to welcoming new members with a range of free events.

Yvette Glover and Trish Pye will be rowing non-stop for 45 minutes in aid of the district chairman’s charity for 2021, Alzheimer’s UK.

Some of the events will be about tackling any social isolation which may have resulted from the pandemic.

The first events on the calendar are a cheese and wine Evening on Tuesday, September 7, and a coffee morning on Monday, September 13.

Oddfellows branch secretary Yvette Glover said: “Despite being in lockdown for the past 18 months we have actually been very, very busy!

"As well as ensuring our members were supported emotionally and physically throughout the lockdown, we’ve relocated to a brand-new premises and organised a packed calendar of events for new members.”She added: “This new space is a bit more fit for purpose. We’ve moved from a six storey, Grade II Listed building to a renovated old school which is all on one level, so it’s much more accessible for our members.

"We were sad to leave our original beautiful home as it had so much history intertwined in those walls – we’d been there for more than a hundred years!

"But needs must, and it was becoming very apparent that it wasn’t easy, or even possible, for some of our members to use the space – and our members come first! We can’t wait to welcome members new and old into our new place and celebrate the move together.

"The Oddfellows is all about making friends and helping people. As well as being a friendly group, fundraising is also at the heart of the Leamington Oddfellows.

There is a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan on Friday, September 24, while Yvette and fellow member Trish Pye will be taking on a challenge of their own, rowing non-stop for 45 minutes in aid of the district chairman’s charity for 2021, Alzheimer’s UK.

More information about the Oddfellows

The Oddfellows’ Heart of England Branch is a non-profit with about 900 local members. In addition to attending regular social events, members can access financial benefits and welfare support, with a dedicated care helpline and citizens advice team, and a travel club.

To register an interest in attending a Friendship Month taster event, or to receive a free local events pack, contact Yvette Glover on 01926 424112 or email [email protected]