Leamington-based homelessness charity looking for people to join its sleep out event

A Leamington-based homelessness charity is looking for people to join its sleep out event.

Helping Hands, which helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district, will be holding a summer sleep out event between June 12 and June 26.

The charity is hoping families, community groups and youth groups will take part in the event where they go into their gardens, build a den, and sleep out to help raise funds.

Photos supplied by Helping Hands

A spokesperson from the charity said: "Over the last year Helping Hands has lost most of our normal income as our shop and café have been closed for long periods.

"Fundraisers such as marathons have been cancelled, and corporate events have stopped.

"Despite this, over 25,000 meals have been delivered or served to the most vulnerable in our community. Our Soup Kitchen has increased to four nights a week to help support those in need.

"We’re asking that you donate what you can – the suggested amount is the cost of a family meal. (We’ll leave it to you as to what this might be).

"If you wish to, set up your own event page and get sponsored.

"There will be a prize for the best den: upload a picture of your den by June 26 to Instagram using the hashtag #TheBigFamilySummerSleepout2021"

Pupils from Warwick School held their own sleep out event for Helping Hands last week.

The school have also supported the fundraiser over the last few years.

Adam Hayne, biology teacher and assistant head of lower school, said: "We chose to run a sleepout to support helping hands but also broaden the outlook of our pupils.

"Giving them the time to reflect on the life experiences of others.

"We focus on empathy in the run up to the sleepout and this helps them to think about homelessness as an issue, why it exists and what they can do to help.

"We choose to support Helping Hands every year because of the focus on enabling people.

"Helping Hands isn’t a charity that just hands out soup and a sleeping bag (whilst that is defiantly important).

"The coffee shop gives people life skills and restores confidence in individuals, allowing them to move on with their lives and achieve goals which would seem impossible without the support of helping hands."