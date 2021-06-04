Leamington author releases his first children's book - which will kick-start his new series of children's adventures

Henry R French

A Leamington author has released his first series of children's books.

Henry R French’s book, Beachcomber, kicks off a series of children’s adventures for seven-to-eleven-year-olds about Jake, a ten-year-old lad from West Cumbria, and his trusty companion, Peggy, a five-year-old Irish wolfhound.

In his first book, Jake and Peggy stumble across a scary find while out walking near his family’s coastal cottage - something which attracts attention from some bigger boys who unwittingly threaten disaster.

Born in 1961, Henry R French is the fifth of seven children and trained as a car mechanic in south London, where he is from.

He moved to Leamington and learned how to design cars. He’s since had careers as a barman, a chartered engineer, a motoring journalist a learning mentor - and now a children’s author.

After many years developing his craft as a hobby, Beachcomber, his first foray as a professional children’s author, starts an adventure series for young readers.

Henry said that having raised his own family, he’s never forgotten fond family times, many inspiring his creative writing.