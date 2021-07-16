Leamington and Warwick men are part of team who are are cycling the length of Wales in a day to raise money for cancer charity

Simon Storey

Keen cyclists from Leamington and Warwick are taking on "their hardest cycling challenge" tomorrow (Saturday July 17) when they and four other friends ride the length of Wales to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Simon Storey, who lives in Heathcote, and Peter Satchwell of Warwick, will ride the 185-miles climbing 15,000 ft in the process as part of the organised Wales in a Day event.

Their teammate Struan Marshall's family has been affected by prostate cancer so it is a cause close to all their hearts.

Peter Satchwell.

Simon has organised many cycle challenges over the last ten years including cycling from coast to coast at the thinnest, widest and longest points of Great Britain, cycling the Big 5, which involves visiting five countries and five capital cities in five days, and riding from London to Paris and back covering 360 miles in 48 hours, raising over £28,000 for various charities.

Supporters will be able to follow the team on the day via live tracking.

Simon said: "t's going to be a tough day in the saddle, we will be riding for about 12 - 16 hours and will start at about 4am in Caernarvon in the North West of Wales and we hope to arrive at Chepstow in the South East of Wales by 8pm.

"This is definitely going to be the toughest challenge yet for us but the worthy cause we are riding for will drive us on during the day."

Logo for The Bicycle Bus.

Last year, Simon who is a Level 2 British Cycling coach at Stratford Juniors cycling club set up an initiatve called The Bicycle Bus in the Warwick Gates area, which aims to help children and parents ride to school once every couple of weeks, improving children's physical and mental health, reducing cars on the road, reducing inconsiderate parking and improving the air quality around schools.

The Bicycle Bus goes to St Josephs, St Margarets and Briar Hill schools in Whitnash.