Large crowds flock to support first Warwick Food Festival since Covid-19

Large crowds of visitors flocked to Warwick for the annual food festival yesterday (Sunday August 1).

The festival was cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic but returned with 60 food and drink traders filled Market Place and Old Square, along with a full line-up of entertainment on stage.

Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "We can't thank the public enough for their support. We're pleased yesterday's festival was a huge success, it was terrific seeing so many people out and about enjoying themselves.

Warwick Food Festival 2021. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

"It was great to be back delivering a fantastic food festival for our district.

"All of our team and traders took Lateral Flow Tests on-site before setting up, which was supported by Rapid Response Medical Services, and everyone tested negative.

"Warwickshire County Council also did on-site testing and handed out home test kits which had an excellent uptake with festival visitors.

"Our whole team have worked hard to ensure yesterday’s event could go ahead following the latest Government guidelines and with Covid measures in place.

Warwick Food Festival 2021. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

"I want to pass our thanks to our team, traders, visitors and course Warwick District Council and other agencies behind the scenes."

Warwick winter food market will be taking place on Sunday, November 28, with the next Warwick summer food festival taking place on Sunday May 1 2022.

All event staff and traders took Lateral Flow Tests on-site before setting up. By Leila Hawkins Photography

Warwick Food Festival 2021. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Warwick Food Festival 2021. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Warwick Food Festival 2021. By Leila Hawkins Photography