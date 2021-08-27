Kind-hearted resident and supermarket staff hand over food and drink to emergency workers battling Leamington's huge fire

Sainsburys Staff at the Leamington store who helped Heidi get the food and drink to the emergency workers.

A Leamington resident who went to Sainsbury's to buy food an drink for the emergency services tackling the huge fire in Leamington got a surprise of their own - when the supermarket gave her the goods for free.

Heidi (who didn't want to give her surname) wanted to do something to help those who put their lives at risk tackling the huge blaze.

So she filled two trollys full of food and bottles of water, which she wanted to hand over the police and firefighters.

Bur Heidi got a shock - she said: "After scanning through all the goods and going to pay, the wonderful kind, manager of Sainsburys Leamington gifted all of it - over £150 worth.

"We wheeled the trolleys down (myself and the wonderful Jane from Sainsburys) to the site by the Leamington fire and delivered the goodies to Warwickshire Fire Service, Warwickshire Police and Leamington Police.