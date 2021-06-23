Kenilworth residents invited to join the carnival fun and help keep the spirit of the procession alive

Photo from a previous Kenilworth Carnival. The team behind the carnival have worked to make this year's event covid-safe Photo supplied

Residents in Kenilworth are being invited to join in with the carnival fun this weekend.

The team behind the Kenilworth carnival are hoping people will pop along to Abbey Fields over the two days where there will be a fun fair as well as entertainment and stalls.

Due to the pandemic the team were unable to hold a procession but are hoping residents will get involved at home.

One of the carnival cup winners from 2020. Photo supplied

Anne Brough, chair of Kenilworth Carnival, said: "Come along and join us for a weekend of Carnival Fun, this year we cannot hold a procession but are running a two day event in Abbey Fields.

"The committee have worked hard to put on a Covid-safe event and do hope you will join us.

"Bob Wilson’s Funfair will also be returning to town this year, to coincide with the carnival weekend. They’ll be in Abbey Fields from Thursday June 25 to Sunday June 27.

"We are also encouraging residents to decorate their gardens and windows to keep the spirit of the Kenilworth Carnival Procession alive as this year we cannot hold a procession due to Covid.

One of the garden entries from last years carnival. Photo supplied

"A Carnival Cup will then be given to the winners in each of the following categories; Individual houses/flats, commercial premises (e.g. pubs, shops and offices) and community spaces (e.g. churches/day centres)."

The events on Saturday, which includes live music, dancing and a karate demonstration, will run from 1pm to 7pm and the events on Sunday, which includes a DJ and the grand draw, will from 1pm to 5pm.