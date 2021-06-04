Kenilworth primary school community set to host charity 'jumble trail'

A primary school community in Kenilworth is hosting a charity event later this month.

Clinton Primary School PTA will be running a jumble trail in the town and is inviting residents to take part or go along .

A spokesperson from Clinton Primary School PTA said: "Jumble trails seem to be rather popular at the moment, especially after lockdown when people are looking to clear out or grab a bargain.

Clinton Primary School's PTA will be hosting a charity 'jumble trail' this month. Photos supplied

"It's a great way to get out and have a wander around Kenilworth now the sun has finally come out.

"The residents are all very friendly and are very much looking forward to welcoming and chatting to visitors.

"It will be like a car boot but in the gardens and in front of the drives of the residents of the neighbourhood around Clinton school in Kenilworth."

Those who would like to register to sell items can do so at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clinton-school-jumble-trail-registration-154029164377There will be a registration fee but this will go towards the PTA charity.

The PTA spokesperson added: "The registration fee goes to TEEM Clintons charity to help support the ongoing funding of projects to enhance the children's learning.

"And if stall holders would like to donate any of their proceeds then we would be hugely grateful but they are equally welcome to keep their profits- the community spirit is just as important as the fund raising to us.

"One stall holder is offering a chance to have a photo sitting in her limited edition Pink Classic car (a 1992 Figaro), along with fancy dress if so desired.

"And a few more will be offering cakes and other delicious treats.

"The registered stall numbers are going up and there is a map on the event page where you can see the trail. Print outs will be available to collect from the school on the day or with stall holders.

"Come and join us for a jumble trail adventure on the streets around Clinton school on Saturday June 19 from 11am onwards."