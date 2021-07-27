Kenilworth community group enjoy bat walk

A bat in flight taken in June 2019 by David Emsley

A community group in Kenilworth recently enjoyed a bat walk.

Members of the 'Friends of Abbey Fields' took part in the event on July 7 and it was led by Dr Jon Russ of Ridgeway Ecology and he was assisted by John and Julia Waller, all three of whom are members of Warwickshire Bat Group .

In Abbey Fields people are likely to see Common Pipistrelle bats, Soprano Pipistrelle bats, Noctule bats, Brown Long-eared bats and Daubenton’s bats.

The view from top of the Cow Path in Abbey Fields. Photo by Gill Allcock

They like to roost in crevices in buildings, trees, roof spaces, bat boxes and other similar spaces.

Jon provided the 26 members with bat detectors, and they were able to listen to the bats detecting and catching insects as well as some of the ‘calls’ between bats while in flight.

A spokesperson from Friends of Abbey Fields said: "On the evening, not only were we able to listen to the bats, but we also saw them flying quite low, among the trees (Common and Soprano Pipistrelles) near the barn, and a little later low over the water of the lake (Daubentons, Pipistrelles and Noctules).

"Despite the weather, we saw and heard a lot of bat activity."