Kenilworth author celebrates the release of her second thriller novel

Penny Batchelor is celebrating the release of her second novel. Photo supplied

An author in Kenilworth is celebrating the release of her second novel.

Penny Batchelor's book 'Her New Best Friend', which was released in August, is a psychological thriller focusing on the friendship of two women.

To celebrate the release of her book, an event was held at Kenilworth Books where Penny did a reading and held a question and answer session with guests.

Penny Batchelor at the launch party for her book at Kenilworth Books. Photo supplied

Penny's neighbour Maria Riley also made a book cake for the event which was styled on her new novel.

Speaking about her book, Penny said: "This is a standalone psychological thriller that I'm calling 'mum noir'.

"I enjoy writing about women who don't follow society's rules.

"Clare and Audrey are very different in that way. Motherhood is a topic that's ripe for drama and intrigue and the novel idea came to me when one of the twists popped up in my imagination.

Penny's second book

"The challenge was then to build a whole plot around it.

"As well as motherhood, themes in the novel include friendship. work, the generation/financial gap between women starting out in their careers and those in their 30s who are more settled, and how well do you really know those close to you?

"I love reading thrillers writers such as Ruth Ware, Louise Candlish and Clare Mackintosh and my challenge is to come up with exciting plots with enough twists, turns and red herrings to keep the readers on their toes."

Penny also prides herself on representing characters with disabilities or illnesses and creating plots that are not centered around the character's conditions - which she says can be lacking in fiction.

She said: "I was born with a rare physical disability and, as a reader, rarely see disabled characters in fiction who are going about their ordinary lives and where the plot isn't 'about' disability.

"That's why I include such characters in my books. Representation matters.

"According to the charity Scope about 20 per cent of people in the UK are disabled or have a chronic illness, so where are they in fiction?

"I write a monthly column for The Bookseller magazine on disability and publishing issues and am vocal about literary festivals and author events maintaining the online presence that sprang up due to Covid.

"Not only does it enable authors who find it hard to travel to take part it also democratises literature for readers.

"Not everyone can afford a train/bus fare, ticket price, meal out and maybe a hotel to go to a festival."

Penny's first novel 'My Perfect Sister' was published last year and it was longlisted for The Guardian's Not The Booker Prize 2020 and was a Waitrose Weekend pick.

Now she is busy writing her third book.

She said: "I'm now writing my third thriller. I've found Kenilworth Books and the community of writers there to be invaluable. It's fabulous to have on my doorstep."

'Her New Best Friend' is available online and at high street bookshops.