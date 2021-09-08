Is this pavement in Kenilworth's town centre a trip hazard?

The section of high pavement in Warwick Road in Kenilworth which has now been sprayed yellow

A Kenilworth resident has raised concerns about a section of high pavement in the town centre after tripping on it.

Pauline, who did not wish to give her surname, said she fell in July and said something needed to be done after she found out it was a recurring problem.

She said: "I tripped over the high pavement and fell just before the ramp. Luckily I didn't hit my head on the granite wall but I had multiple bruises and cuts and two black eyes.

How the pavement looked before it was painted. Photo supplied

"It was between the Room 27 hairdressers and Atkinson Stilgoe Estate Agents (in Warwick Road) - there the pavement is quite high before the ramp.

"The staff in Atkinson Stilgoe Estate offices, who kindly helped me, and Room 27 Studio's told me they are constantly having to ring the ambulance service because of OAP's tripping over this hazard.

"There was a man fell a week before me and the council have been to look multiple times - I put about my fall on a local website and dozens of people answered."

Pauline, who is in her 70s, said she contacted the town council about the pavement and that her concerns were then passed to someone at Warwickshire County Council.

Since her incident the high kerb has now been painted yellow. When asked if she thought this would be enough to help people avoid further incidents Pauline said no.

She added: "I think the ramps on the pavements should be opposite each other, to make it easy for wheelchairs and pushchairs."

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "The location where the report of a person tripping occurred does meet with current design standards, and there is a defined route for pedestrians to cross the road as denoted by tactile paving slabs.

"However, as several people have experienced problems at the crossing point, we are currently assessing if a change of design to the pavement layout would be beneficial."

The council also confirmed that part of the kerb had been painted yellow for safety reasons.