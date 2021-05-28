Independent Leamington shoe shop shows support for schools in and around the town

Staff at Cubbington Primary School have received a donation from Naturally Kids Shoes in Leamington.

An independent children's shoe shop in Leamington is continuing to show support to their schools through donations of money and books.

Anna Leeksma Endicott, a midwife and mother of four, set up the PTA scheme three years ago in which parents are encouraged to shop local at her business Naturally Kids Shoes at Naturally Baby in Clarendon Street - and in return were given £4 back to their schools' PTA for every pair of school shoes they purchased.

This month, Naturally Kids Shoes will be paying a total of £1,290 back to schools in and around the town.

Despite a difficult year for independent businesses, Anna was really keen to continue to support the schools of her customers' children and from June 1, Naturally Kids Shoes will be donating a book to school libraries in exchange for every pair of school shoes sold.

This will help schools to update their library with fresh reading material and will benefit many children.

Parents will also receive a loyalty card giving them 40 per cent off a pair of shoes after purchasing five pairs.

Parents of twins and triplets will in addition receive 10 per cent off their shoes.

Anna said: “I have four children and throughout the years of their eduction I have seen how funding has been cut in schools and their need to raise extra funds.

"PTA’s work so hard to raise money up and down the country to help the children have better and more up to date resources and I love the fact that we can help our local schools.

"In return it also helps my independent local business and I want to stress what a difference it makes if parents 'shop local' and support these businesses.

"We are fortunate to have many in Leamington and Warwick and they have been hit very hard so please support them where you can and enjoy the personal service that they offer over national chains.

"Before you decide to click online, just think.. can I buy this locally?"

To book an appointment for a shoe fitting for your children visit www.naturallybaby.co.uk or call 01926 735516.