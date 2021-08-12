Housebuilder calls for gamers in and around Warwick and Leamington to have a go at designing houses

Whether it’s Minecraft, The Sims, Roblox or Animal Crossing, the developer is calling for gamers to digitally recreate one if its homes or developments. Graphic supplied by Redrow Midlands

A housing developer is calling on gamers in and around Warwick and Leamington to have a go at designing its houses.

Whether it’s Minecraft, The Sims, Roblox or even Animal Crossing,Redrow is currently building at Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, is calling for gamers to digitally recreate one if its homes or developments in a bid to discover 'the talented designers of the future'.

Open to gamers of all ages, there are three categories to enter, with prizes including children’s art vouchers, an MSI Curved Gaming Monitor, Razer Streamer and a broadcast bundle, as well as the chance to secure a work placement with the Redrow Midlands team.

There is also a category for adults to showcase their creative abilities too.

Digital builders can apply by visiting the competition page at www.redrow.co.uk/recreateredrow and emailing an image or video of their design to the relevant age category before August 27.

Gamers can also enter by sharing their designs on social media tagging @Redrow on Twitter, @Redrowhomes on Instagram or commenting on the Facebook competition post along with #RecreateRedrow.

Each entry will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including YouTube gaming star, Clare Siobhan, as well as group customer and marketing director, Matt Grayson, group master planning director, Kevin Parker, group design and technical director, Stuart Norton, and head of talent, Anna Milne.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said: “Gaming is a hobby that can sometimes get a bad reputation, yet we know that there are so many talented people out there with exceptional digital ability and a fantastic eye for detail, two skills that are really important in housebuilding.

"We recognise that this talent can, and should be nurtured and championed, which is why we’re keen to encourage gamers to channel this interest positively, and consider a career in the construction industry.