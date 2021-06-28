Here are the entries and winners of the Leamington Spa Photographic Society's annual competition

Awaiting his Call by Tim Evans was the winner of the Class E Colour Prints class.

All entries to Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s 2021 Annual Exhibition Competition can now be viewed online.

Held last month via Zoom the hotly contested annual competition attracted a record 192 entries to its ten classes, providing a major challenge for this year’s judge, the highly-regarded Michael Krier from Cheltenham, who during the evening gave a succinct critique and encouragement for every entry.

He said: “There were good images in abundance.”

Betel Nut Vendor, Old Delhi by Roger Lickfold, came second in 2nd in Class C: Portraits.

Among the winners was club chairman, Tim Evans, who received three trophies, while new member, Claire Doolan, won two awards.

Tim said: “Our Annual Exhibition Competition is our season’s grand finale with this year’s entries among the best.

"Despite being unable to meet personally we had an excellent season, thanks to Zoom, which included two outstanding speakers from America — and no travel costs.

" We owe our committee a big thank you, especially the IT and programme team who worked tirelessly to make things happen.”

Jephson’s Heron by Steve Melville — winner of Class A, Club Level Projected Images.

There has been a photographic society in Leamington since 1887.

In its current incarnation, membership of 90 makes it is the fourth largest in the West Midlands. Nationally, competing in the recent Great Britain Cup, Leamington Spa PS came 19th out of 120 clubs.

A physical exhibition is planned for August Bank Holiday week at All Saints’ Parish Church in Leamington, subject to current restrictions being lifted.