Have your say on plans for a solar farm between Leamington and Harbury

A public consultation seeking the views of residents on plans for a solar farm on land between Leamington and Harbury is still open until Monday (July 26).

Developers Novergy and Canadian Solar. want to build the Middle Road Farm Solar Farm, on Land at Middle Road Farm, near Harbury.

It has been said that the proposal will provide clean and sustainable renewable energy for up to 15,000 households which will be "essential to meeting the goals of the

A solar farm in Broxted, Essex.

climate emergency declared by Stratford District Council in the fight against climate change.

Additionally, Pegasus Group, the development consultant for the plans the proposal will promote biodiversity and wildlife, strengthen hedgerows, create jobs and provide funds for the local community.