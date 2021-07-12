Gaydon's British Motor Museum to host gathering for motoring enthusiasts

The British Motor Museum is to host its next ‘Gaydon Gathering’ evening on Tuesday July 13.

The event, which was re-launched in April this year, is an informal evening aimed at motoring enthusiasts and is free to attend.

The gatherings take place outdoors on the museum’s arenas on the second Tuesday every month and see hundreds of vehicles of all makes and models on display.

At 6:30pm the museum presents the ‘Gaydon Garage Feature’ when the workshop doors open to reveal one of the fantastic vehicles from the collection that are not often seen out of the museum.

The vehicle will be driven out around the site and introduced over the PA system for everyone to enjoy. Hints as to what the car is are posted each month on the museum’s social media channels in the run up to the event.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “Come along and enjoy a fantastic gathering on a lovely summers evening.

"It doesn’t matter if your vehicle is British or not, if it’s a car, commercial, military, bus, motorbike, scooter, tractor or any other interesting vehicle, just bring it along.

"Be it classic, veteran, vintage or a modern classic – all are welcome. It’s an opportunity for petrol heads to indulge their passion with like-minded people - whilst having a burger and a drink in the sunshine.”

Display vehicles will be parked in front of the Museum whilst there will be separate free parking for those that arrive in modern everyday vehicles.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments including burgers, tea, coffee and soft drinks.

The museum itself will not be open for the evening gatherings. The gatherings will run monthly until the autumn and pre-booking is essential.