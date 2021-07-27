Fundraising appeal launched to help give a Warwick 'legend' a proper send off

Clifford Bosley, known as Basher, with his daughter Hayley Bosley. Photo supplied

A fundraising page has been launched to help raise money so that a Warwick 'legend' can be given a proper send off.

On July 19 Clifford Bosley, known as Basher, died in Warwick Hospital.

Basher's daughter, Hayley Bosley, has set up a fundraising page to help give her dad the send off he deserves.

She said: "My dad was a very popular man - I haven’t come across anyone that doesn't know him.

"He lived on the Woodloes in Warwick his whole life and he was born in Warwick too.

"My dad was such a happy go lucky man who had a heart of gold and he would always stop and say hello to anyone he saw or if they ever needed help he was there.

"He passed away at Warwick Hospital after being taken in there nine days previously due to having Covid-19.

"I am asking for any donations at all to help me with his funeral as my dad had very little.

"I have been left heartbroken from losing my dad."

As well as losing her dad, Hayley also lost her brother Scott a few years ago.

She said: "Me and my dad lost my brother, his son - Scott Bosley - on Boxing Day 2017 after he was murdered in Warwick through no fault of his.

"Losing my dad so very soon after has been very hard for me and my partner and now our two children have now lost their uncle and their grandad in such a short space of time.

"I don’t have any brothers or sisters now, but I am finding comfort knowing that my dad has been reunited with his son - so I know he will be happy wherever they are."