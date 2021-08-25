Four road improvement schemes in Warwickshire have been given the green light

Four road improvement schemes across Warwickshire, which will be funded by developers, have been given the go ahead.

The works will be in Nuneaton, Warwick and Rugby and were signed off by Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for finance and property, Cllr Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals and Cawston).

The most expensive project will be in Nuneaton where £240,000 has been added to the capital budget to cover the fees for traffic lights at a junction on Coventry Road and a bellmouth access onto Gipsy Lane. This work follows planning permission being granted by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council for a storage and distribution site.

A further £150,000 has been earmarked for a toucan crossing on the A4254 Eastboro Way in Nuneaton.

An allocation of £150,000 has been put aside for the creation of a bellmouth junction from Pickard Street on to Emscote Road in Warwick after plans were approved for a new Lidl store while £50,000 will cover the fees for the temporary construction access from Coventry Road into Rugby’s Symmetry Park.