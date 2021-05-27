Eight-year-old Warwick girl inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to take on her own charity challenges

An eight-year-old girl from Warwick is taking on a charity challenge after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Keavey Walsh, who attends Newburgh Primary School, is taking on six challenges to help raise money for Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

She will be completing the following six tasks; complete 100 laps around a park, complete 100 bounces on a trampoline, complete 100 minutes of back massages to both her mum and step mum, complete 100 baskets in her basket ball net, to make and sell 100 cupcakes and to complete 100 goals in her football goal.

Keavey Walsh. Photo supplied

She started her first challenge on May 15 and she plans to do complete the challenged over a period of a couple of weeks.

Keavey said: "I have been learning about Captain Sir Tom Moore at school and what he did for charity before he sadly died, he inspired me so much I wanted to set myself my own challenge.

"One of my best friends Sabrina has diabetes and I want to help her and other children and adults like her.

"Cancer is effecting so many people and I just really want to help in any way that I can."

Keavey Walsh. Photo supplied

Keavey is aiming to raise £1,000 but is hoping to raise as much as possible.

Abby Chilton, Keavey's stepmum, said: "Keavey is an old soul, kind hearted and selfless. She just wants to make the world a better place.

"Her target is £1,000 but would love to make as much as possible.

"Keavey was worried at the beginning that she wouldn't reach £100, but did in the first 30 minutes."