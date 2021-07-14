Dinosaurs set to visit Hatton Adventure World

Hatton Adventure World will welcome an invasion of dinosaurs this summer. Photo supplied

Hatton Adventure World will welcome an invasion of dinosaurs for the first time this summer.

Children can get up close to the dinosaurs such as a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, and a Stegosaurus with expert rangers at the meet and greet sessions.

There will also be a dinosaur show.

The 'Dinosaurs Alive' event will run from July 24 to September 5.

Older children can also enjoy a programme of activities including three outdoor laser combat challenges; death match, domination and capture the flag.

There are also family shows featuring cabaret and puppets each day.

Visitors can also see exotic animals and watch the goats in the outdoor farmyard. Plus, there’s the tractor safari, and the indoor soft play area.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner, said: “We’re delighted to be offering a brand-new activity with ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ at Hatton this summer.

"Hatton is an extremely popular attraction for families, especially being outside with plenty of space and our dinosaur programme is sure to be an instant hit with children.

"With the last 15 months hopefully behind us, its great for families to have something to look forward to and enjoy this summer."

Tickets cost £16.95 per child and adult and must be booked online.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.