Cubbington care home residents team up with young people to celebrate 'international youth day'

Cubbington Mill care home resident with the NCS team. Photo supplied

Staff and residents at a care home in Cubbington celebrated 'international youth day' this week.

Barchester’s Cubbington Mill care home supported the Warwickshire NCS Programme's Social Action Project which aims to 'make a positive difference to the local community'.

Throughout the week they have added flowers, painted furniture and made decorations for the homes outdoor space.

Members of the NCS team trimming in the garden. Photo supplied

The project was a way for residents and local young people to work together and create something, which will be enjoyed for years to come by visitors and residents of the home.

The NCS team had help from local businesses including, Pets N Plants who donated flowers to use and Homebase in Leamington gave a 10 per cent discount.

General Manager, Dimpho Kavanagh said: “It’s wonderful to see residents engaging with the youth of today in such a positive way.

"Their passion to create new accessible spaces for residents to immerse themselves in their surroundings has shone through and they have worked so hard over the past week to make this possible.”

Members of the NCS team with their gift bags. Photo supplied

Cubbington Mill hosted a celebratory event in the revamped gardens on 'international youth day' for the NCS team. They were given goodie bags and treats by residents as well as handwritten thank you cards.