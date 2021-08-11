Craft fairs set to return to Warwick venue

The Information Centre in the Court House was revamped during the lockdown. Photo by Rick Thompson

Craft fairs are set to return to a venue in Warwick.

The team at the Warwick visitor information centre, which is in the Court House in Jury Street, has announced that #Love Local craft fairs are returning from this weekend.

On Saturday (August 14) from 10am to 4pm there will be seven local exhibitors displaying their work in the centre, which was recently renovated.

The tramway model on display inside the visitor information centre. Photo supplied

The fairs are being organised by the centre team and will run on the second Saturday of each month, the next ones being September 11, October 9 and November 13.

From Sunday November 28 there will be weekly pre-Christmas markets held in the ballroom of the Court House. The fairs are designed to encourage residents and visitors to the town to support local traders.

Visitor information centre manager Liz Healey said: "We are so pleased to be hosting the craft fairs at our new look visitor information centre, as we now have a lot more space, after the renovation work which was completed during the last lockdown the room lends itself to shows and exhibitions.

"On display also is the model of the 1916 Runaway Tram.

"Pop along and say hello to the knowledgeable team and pick up a few walking leaflets at the same time and ask us all about local information as there is plenty to see and do."