Council highlights the conditions students across Warwickshire were under for the past two years while studying for A-levels and other qualifications

Warwickshire County Council is congratulating students across the area and directing them to where they can get help and advice after they receive their results for A-levels and other further education qualifications today.

More than 6,000 17 and 18 year olds have completed courses and sat exams this year, at schools, academies, further education colleges, sixth form colleges and training providers around Warwickshire.

As with GCSE results which will be announced on Thursday, this year, the Government scrapped the algorithm process put in place last year and moved to a centre-assessed grading system.

A-level results.

The council has said schools have been rigorous in this to ensure fairness.

There have been no time limits on testing to ensure that young people who have had to miss school due to closures and periods of isolation have been able to catch up.

Early results, arising during the course of the day, are indicating a very positive picture across schools in Warwickshire.

Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for children, families and Education, said: “I would like to acknowledge the determination and effort of each and every young person in Warwickshire who collect their A-level results today.

"The pandemic has meant that not only have they missed taking their exams, but they’ve also missed out on the celebrations and rites of passage that go along with finishing their secondary education and their perseverance has been admirable.

"I would also like to thank all of the parents and carers who have played a part in their child’s education. Once again, their support has also been vital, particularly over the final months of the school year, in contributing to each student’s progress, so they must also be thanked today.

"I wish everyone success as they embark on the next stage of their lives, in whatever pathway they choose next, whether it be entering the world of work or continuing full-time studies at schools or colleges.

“Some students will doubtless combine the two by taking up an apprenticeship. These can give the best of both worlds, allowing young people to gain skills that are of great value to employers, while being paid for their contributions to the organisations that they have joined.

“For those going onto further education at universities, I hope that you are able to enjoy a full university experience without the massive disruptions that have faced students over the last two years.”

For those students who believe the process this summer was not followed correctly in their case, they will be able to appeal their final grades through their school or college. Centres can appeal as well if they believe something systemic has gone wrong in relation to their results.

Full information on the appeals process can be found here.

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearchWhile many students have gained access to higher education or their chosen employment route, there will be others who have not achieved the outcomes they had hoped for. For those students there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.