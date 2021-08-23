Club for stamp enthusiasts near Warwick set to reopen next month

The South Midlands Stamp Club is set to reopen in Barford next month. Photo supplied

The South Midlands Stamp Club is set to reopen in Barford next month.

The club meets on the third Monday of every month from 1.30pm to 4pm at Barford Memorial Hall in Church Street ithe afternoons and anyone attending pays for each meeting they attend.

The new season is set to start on Monday, September 20 and new faces are welcome as most of the club's meetings feature the members showing something out of their own collections on a particular theme.

A spokesperson from the South Midlands Stamp Club said: "We don’t really drown members with highly specialised matters, but all displays are at a level suitable (and welcome) for beginners as well as experienced (but members must be 16 or over)."

There is parking at the Memorial Hall, and on the adjacent streets.