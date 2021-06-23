Children's book-swapping library set up at a Leamington supermarket

A children's book-swapping library has been set up at Morrisons in Leamington.

A children's book-swapping library has been set up at a Leamington supermarket.

Morrisons is encouraging customers to drop a book off - and then take one home with you.

Alex Pearson, Morrisons community champion in Leamington, said: "You can use the little library as much or as little as you want.

"We want to support our little readers as it is key for their development.

"We want to support our community is as many ways as possible and reading is important.