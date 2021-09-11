Charities in Warwick in Leamington help Aldi donate thousands of meals to people in need

Charities in Warwick and Leamington have helped supermarket Aldi donate thousands of meals to people in need over the summer school holidays.

The supermarket paired up its stores with local charities, community groups and foodbanks to donate surplus food, with the majority of meals going to causes supporting families and children.

The donation is part of Aldi’s commitment to donate 10 million meals across the country in 2021, in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Lisa Richards from Aldi and Simon Peaple from Tamworth Heart charity. Photo supplied

So far this year, Aldi stores across the UK have already donated over six million meals to good causes.

According to the Aldi website, the Leamington store has partnered with Helping Hands Community Project, LWS Night Shelter, The Myton Hospices and Make Lunch Warwick St Paul's.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We were proud to support so many incredible causes in Warwickshire this summer, helping them to donate meals to those in need.

“The school holidays can be a hard time for families, particularly when many are experiencing heightened financial hardship due to the pandemic, and this is why we committed to donating more meals than ever before.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “The summer school holidays are always one of the busiest times for the nation’s charities and food banks, but this year things were even busier. Aldi’s donations have never been more of a vital support to these organisations.”