Call for people with disabilities to take up para bowls as the sport takes centre stage in Leamington this weekend

Disability bowls star Khalila Hussain in action in Leamington.

Would-be para bowls players are being encouraged to take up the sport as it takes centre stage in Leamington this weekend.

Visitors to Victoria Park can enjoy the Disability Bowls England Championship (DBE Championships) finals at Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club on Saturday and Sunday July 24 and 25.

This is a free event with play starting from 10 am, where the best para bowlers will compete in the singles and pairs disciplines with the winners of each group going forward to the Bowls England National Championships Finals on Monday August 30 to be crowned DBE National Champions 2021.

With the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games just one year away, when the Victoria Park bowling greens will host competitors from around the world for the Para Bowls competition, the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) has recently supported Warwick District Council in purchasing new bowling aids and equipment to inspire members of the community to take up the game.

A total of £1.8 million has been awarded to Warwick District Council from the CWLEP for infrastructure improvements ahead of Victoria Park’s role as an official venue for Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls competitions during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This funding includes a sum of almost £1.6 million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Cllr Liam Bartlett said: “The Disability Bowls England Championships is an excellent opportunity to see world-class and club para bowlers in the lead up to next year’s Commonwealth Games.

"The new equipment is there for all to participate in the game of bowls and getting involved in the sport.”

Sarah Windrum, chairwoman of the CWLEP, added: “This equipment is another important aspect of the legacy this funding will create for para bowlers in Coventry and Warwickshire and we hope it will encourage more people of all ages to have a go at the sport.